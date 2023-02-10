Leah Croucher: Family thank community ahead of funeral four years after disappearance
The family of Leah Croucher, whose remains were found nearly four years after she disappeared, have thanked people for their support ahead of her funeral.
The 19-year-old's body was found in the loft of a house on Loxbeare Drive in Furzton, Milton Keynes in October.
A funeral will be held on 3 March, just over four years after she went missing in February 2019.
Her family said messages of support had "taken our breath away".
Police searched a house in Furzton, following a tip off, and discovered Ms Croucher's remains, a rucksack and other items belonging to her.
Neil Maxwell, a convicted sex offender who was found dead two months after Ms Croucher's disappearance, remains the only suspect in the case.
Ms Croucher's parents John and Claire, said in a statement: "The community outpouring displayed at the address in Furzton, as well as the countless messages of support displayed on a tree nearby, which have been compiled into a book by the local church on the estate has taken our breath away.
"As a family, this has brought us a large amount of comfort.
"We cannot thank you all enough for this support during those years, as well as the past four-and-a-half months since Leah was found, "they added.
They have asked people pay their respects by lining the funeral cortege route to the crematorium, where a private service will be held for family and friends.
'Enormously difficult'
The cortege will leave Emerson Valley at about 10:50 GMT before heading through Furzton, Shenley Brook End, Shenley Church End and Grange Farm.
Ms Croucher's parents have set up a fundraising page In memory of their daughter to support the charity Missing People which supported them throughout the "difficult time".
They said: "We close this message by once again thanking everybody, not only in Milton Keynes, but across the UK, for all your loving support, messages and sympathy.
"It truly has helped us through this enormously difficult time, and we are extremely grateful."
Ms Croucher's family asked for the public to be considerate of their impact on the area on the day of the funeral and not to purchase floral tributes.