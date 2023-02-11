Milton Keynes dad runs four marathons in four days to honour brother
- Published
A father has completed four marathons in four consecutive days to raise awareness of mental health issues after his brother took his own life.
Peter Hincks, 55, from Milton Keynes, said it was "personal challenge" to undertake "a ludicrous event".
He said he wanted to raise funds for Mind BLMK to show there is "always a better way", after Guy Hincks' death in 2021.
"Seek help and talk honestly to someone," he said.
The karate and guitar teacher and father of two girls said running around Caldecotte lake, in the city, on 2, 3, 4 and 5 February was hard as "my body doesn't like running any more".
"I've run a few marathons but I've never done a multiple day event," he said.
He was joined on his challenge by his nephew, Mark Mackrill.
"Every day someone came down to visit us from my family, which was great," he said.
"My brother Tony came on the third day, and that was the worst day, as I was in so much pain.
"If it makes a difference to just one person then it has been worth it."
Mr Hincks said he received counselling following his brother's death.
"I went for help," he said. "It's just something I'm acutely aware of these days, so I felt ready to do something for Mind, to raise awareness for mental health and raise funds.
"There's always a better way out, seek help and talk to somebody, talk honestly with someone."
If you have been affected by issues in this story, please visit BBC Action Line.
