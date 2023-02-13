Police appeal as man injured in Luton balcony fall amid fight
Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured during a fall from a café balcony.
A fight broke out between two men at the Coffee Pot in Dunstable Road, Luton, just before 13:30 GMT on Wednesday, 8 February, Bedfordshire Police said.
A man then fell from a balcony and remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Officers appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Police described the other man involved in the fight as Asian, with short black hair and approximately 5ft 9in tall.
Det Insp Nick Gardner said: "These events played out in a public place where lots of people will have witnessed what happened.
"We are trying to understand what happened in the lead up to this altercation, as well as the moments after it.
"If you have any information which can help our inquiries, please come forward and help us."