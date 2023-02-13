Kameron Campbell stabbed after threatening woman, court told
A man who allegedly pulled a knife on a woman died when her ex-partner stabbed him with a hunting knife, a court heard.
Frederico Saurini, 51, of Palgrave Road, Bedford, is accused of killing Kameron Campbell, 26, on Saturday, 20 August.
The jury at Luton Crown Court heard all three had been in the Palgrave Road house beforehand, and Mr Campbell managed to flee, but collapsed in the street.
Mr Saurini denies murder.
The court heard Mr Campbell died at Bedford Hospital just before 19:00 BST on that Saturday, about 20 to 30 minutes after he was stabbed.
Prosecutor Julian Evans KC told the court that Mr Campbell had been involved in a row with the woman in the kitchen while Mr Saurini watched TV in another room.
He allegedly pulled a knife from his waistband, pointed it at the woman and threatened to stab her.
The pair moved to the garden where Mr Campbell allegedly stood over the woman while she tried to fight him off, the court heard.
Mr Evans said Mr Saurini then pulled a hunting knife from a drawer, unsheathed it and thrust it at Mr Campbell, who staggered away.
The prosecution said the defendant had told police: "I wanted to frighten him. I was frightened myself.
"You can't come in my house armed with a knife - threatening to kill mother of my child."
The court heard Mr Saurini had blood on him and also said: "I think I have stabbed him."
Mr Evans said police arrested Mr Saurini and the woman at the scene. They searched the flat and found the knife, which had been cleaned.
The flat, Mr Evans said, showed "significant evidence of drug use" and was "in poor condition".
The court heard that in a police interview, Mr Saurini said he had taken one or two puffs of crack cocaine with his former partner that day. He said she regularly took heroin and crack.
A post-mortem examination found the victim died from a stab wound to the chest. It entered the front and emerged from the back.
"The degree of force was towards the severe end of the scale," said the prosecutor.
The defendant was aided in court by an Italian interpreter.
The trial continues.
