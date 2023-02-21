Wixams: Railway station plans approved by council
- Published
Plans for a housing development to get its own railway station have moved forward after a council approved them.
Bedford Borough Council's planning committee voted in favour of the new station at Wixams, near Bedford, almost 20 years after the estate was devised.
The authority is due to put £26m towards the £39m cost of the station.
No questions or comments on the plans were put forward at the meeting, but councillors made recommendations to address buses and car parking.
Graeme Coombes, Conservative councillor for Wilshamstead, said: "I think it's important that there is early engagement with the bus service providers, Stagecoach and Grant Palmer, to ensure that the bus services do actually connect with the station.
"It's all well and good opening a new station in December 2024, but it is important that when this station opens that it has a bus service running to it.
"As people will come from far and wide [to use the station] we need to consider how it will impact parking outside of the station area immediately outside the houses of residents."
Jon Shortland, the council's chief officer for planning, infrastructure and economic growth, said: "We are working with colleagues in the transport and highways section, both on bus routes and on parking regimes in the area around the station."
Planning applications for the station, car park and the platforms had to be submitted separately as the platforms were outside of the Wixams outline consent area, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk