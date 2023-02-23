Council to consider plans for homes on green belt
A group of residents has called on a council to reject plans for 310 homes to be built on green belt land.
Members of the Little Bushey Community group said 18 hectares (44 acres) would be "completely built over", on Harts Farm, Little Bushey, Hertfordshire.
Nik Oakley, from the group, said building on the land would lead to a "loss of amenity spaces".
Developer Redrow said the homes were "much-needed" and would bring jobs to the area.