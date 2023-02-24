M25 partially closed in Hertfordshire after multi-vehicle collision

M25 junction 23 South MimmsGoogle
Hertfordshire Police said emergency services are dealing with a multi-vehicle collision

Part of the M25 has been shut while emergency services deal with a multi-vehicle collision in Hertfordshire.

The anti-clockwise carriageway has been closed between junction 23 at South Mimms and junction 22 at St Albans following reports of a crash at 06:20 GMT.

National Highways have said recovery and clear up is ongoing.

Drivers can expect delays of 50 minutes and six miles of congestion approaching the closure.

A diversion route is in place, taking drivers off the M25 at junction 23 onto the A1(M) northbound and back onto the M25 via the A414, A1081 and B556.

