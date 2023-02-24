John Motson spent his last night watching football in Little Brickhill pub
- Published
Commentator John Motson spent his last night in his local pub watching a football match and enjoying a pint, the landlords have said.
Popularly known as "Motty", the 77-year-old's family announced his death on Thursday.
He became a regular at The George in Little Brickhill after moving to the Buckinghamshire village.
The landlords said: "John was our friend so we haven't just lost a legend, we lost a friend."
Motson covered 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for BBC Sport before retiring from the organisation in 2018.
He had worked on Match of the Day since 1971.
Simon and Louise Babikian run The George and said Motson would come in three or four times a week.
Mrs Babikian said: "Wednesday evening, the night before he passed, he came into the pub to watch his football match and sat with his mates having a beer and talking us through the game, as he would most evenings.
"He seemed to really enjoy himself."
Mr Babikian watched the match with Motson and said: "He was a true gentleman, a true friend to many people in the village.
"He always had something very diplomatic to say about the game. He was very unbiased and just a true fan of the game and most sports.
"My memory will be him saying goodnight, how he'd see us at the weekend and he might come in the day after for the United game. He just loved every team and everybody."
He added that Motty was brilliant at all sporting questions, saying he was "was our local encyclopaedia".
The couple said after Motson's death was announced a lot of villagers came into the pub and were shocked and upset.
Mr Babikian added: "I think this was his special place.
"But what is quite funny, is many different people from different generations might not recognise him until he spoke.
"Once he spoke, he had such an iconic voice and was so pleased to meet people that recognised what he's done for the world of broadcasting."