Milton Keynes charity hopes to rehome 100 Ukrainian families

A government spokesperson it had provided councils with funding to help house Ukrainians outside of the Homes for Ukraine scheme, including £150m "to support Ukrainian guests to move into their own homes, as well as £500m to acquire housing for those fleeing conflict"."All Ukrainian arrivals can work or study and access benefits from day one and we have increased 'thank you' payments for sponsors to £500 a month once a guest has been here for a year," they added.