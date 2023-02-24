Councillors oppose plans to build green belt homes

Plan to build 310 homes on green belt land have been declared unacceptable by councillors.Redrow had submitted plans to Hertsmere Borough Council for the homes to be built on Harts Farm, in Little Bushey, Hertfordshire, saying they were "much-needed".It lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate on January 17 after the council failed to rule on the application before an agreed deadline. At a planning meeting, councillors unanimously agreed that had the application been put to them before an appeal, it would not have granted planning permission.