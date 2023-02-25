Welwyn: Arrest after 12-year-old girl hit by car
A 12-year-old girl has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car.
Hertfordshire Police said she was hit by a black Mercedes in Welwyn at about 14:45 GMT on Friday.
The Mercedes driver was arrested at the scene, on the A1000 Hertford Road dual carriageway between junction six of the A1(M) and the roundabout for Bessemer Road.
The suspect was released on bail until 15 March.
Police have appealed for anyone with information, including dashcam footage, to get in touch.
