Murder arrest after body found in Biggleswade home
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after detectives found a body in a home following reports of a missing woman.
Bedfordshire Police was called to a property in Winston Crescent, Biggleswade, at about 15:00 GMT on Saturday and found a body.
The force said a man in his 30s, arrested on suspicion of murder, remained in custody.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
The victim has yet to be formally identified, the force said.
Det Ch Insp Iain Moor said: "Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this tragic time.
"We have made good headway in these early stages of our investigation and continue to follow numerous lines of inquiry in order to ascertain the events that led to this death."
