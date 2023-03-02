Repair Shop's Jay Blades helps 570 students with bursary
Jay Blades, who presents The Repair Shop, said he hoped to "level the playing field" for 570 students through a bursary in his name.
He was invested as the first chancellor of Buckinghamshire New University (BNU) on Wednesday.
The TV host had asked BNU, which he attended as a mature student, to fund a bursary for deprived students.
"Education should be accessible for all and provide equal opportunities to succeed," he said.
The furniture restorer studied criminology and philosophy at the university, where he was diagnosed with dyslexia.
He grew up on a council estate in Hackney and left school at 15 with no qualifications.
The 53-year-old, who is based in Shropshire, spent his 20s working in factories and as a labourer before going back to education aged 30.
"I was fortunate enough to be given a chance by the university and be offered the support I needed to identify my dyslexia, participate without barriers and grow as a person," he said.
"This is exactly what the Jay Blades Thrive bursary aims to do - level that playing field irrespective of background or circumstances and at a time when living costs continue to rise. The cost of education resources, such as books and laptops shouldn't get in the way of learning."
He hosts the popular BBC series The Repair Shop, which sees members of the public bringing in worn-out family heirlooms to be restored.
The TV presenter also runs the social enterprise Jay & Co in Wolverhampton, which helps disadvantaged and disengaged groups. He was given an MBE for services to craft last year.
He received an honorary doctorate from BNU for his contribution to furniture making and community work supporting vulnerable and disadvantaged groups.
"When I got my degree it created a power in me that was just unbelievable and it hasn't stopped. So to become the first chancellor for a university that's shaped the person I am today, and on top of that to receive an honorary doctorate, is a real wow moment.
"And I know that together BNU and I are going to achieve amazing things," he added.
Professor Nick Braisby, vice-chancellor of BNU, said: "I know that our students will be inspired by Jay's example as they similarly seek to make a real difference to their communities, to society and in their chosen careers."
