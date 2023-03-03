Fugitive who defrauded Hertfordshire County Council out of £624k dies
A 66-year-old fugitive who was on the run after being convicted of defrauding a council out of £624,000 has died, a court heard.
Frances Noble had lied about her health and convinced Hertfordshire County Council she needed round-the-clock care at her home.
The money for the care package was passed to Noble's daughter, Laura Borrell, and her husband Philip.
Noble was sentenced, in her absence, to four years and nine months in June.
The judge said at the time it was possibly one of the largest frauds of its kind to come before the English courts.
Noble had gone on the run to Berlin after being convicted and extradition proceedings began in December.
At a proceeds of crime hearing at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, the case against her was closed after evidence of her death was produced.
Noble had been sentenced, along with her daughter and son-in-law for their part in the fraud on Hertfordshire County Council.
Laura Borrell, now 45, was jailed for three years and nine months and Philip Borrell, now 47, was jailed for four years three months.
Noble had pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation. The Borrells had pleaded guilty to money laundering. They had all been living in Damask Green Road, Weston, Herts.
Tens of thousands of pounds of the care package money was passed onto the Borrells who went on luxury North American holidays in Canada, San Francisco, Boston and Orlando.
Between 2005 and 2018, Noble convinced Hertfordshire County Council her condition was so serious she required intensive round-the-clock home care at her bungalow in Datchworth near Stevenage.
But she was seen by her neighbours walking her dog, Bertie, early in the morning and was videoed by one as she walked around her back garden.
Investigators watched as she took in a Tesco home delivery which she then unpacked.
On one occasion supposedly bed-ridden Noble was seen being pushed in a wheelchair by her daughter around the Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent.
Noble, who had claimed she had been on a liquid diet, was filmed eating with her daughter in a restaurant.
A care worker also turned up at her home to find her standing up, naked in the bathroom, washing her hair.
During a 13-year period, between August 1 2005 and 30 November 2018, Noble had obtained more than £624,000.
