Hospitals' artwork aims to improve staff and patient wellbeing
- Published
An art project across two hospitals aims to improve patient care and "enhance wellbeing", one of its founders has said.
Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Bedford and the Luton & Dunstable (L&D) Hospitals created "take heART" to increase the availability of the arts for patients, visitors and staff.
Dr Sheena McLaggan, a consultant radiologist, based at the L& D, said it has given staff "a sense of being valued".
She said: "If staff are happy, you get better patient care."