Thatched roof destroyed in Bassus Green house fire
- Published
Crews have spent more than eight hours working to put a fire out in a thatched home in a tiny hamlet.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue said several appliances were sent to Bassus Green, Walkern, at 19:30GMT on Friday.
Henry Pryor, an eyewitness, praised firefighters who turned out in "significant force" to tackle his neighbour's blaze.
The home was severely damaged and part of the roof collapsed. No one was injured, the service confirmed.
Andy Hall, incident commander for the fire service, who attended, said: "The first crew and fire appliance on scene were faced with a well-developed fire involving 90% of the thatched roof.
"Crews worked extremely hard to undertake initial salvage operations which had to be ceased due to the collapse of part of the roof."
There were no reported injuries and it was not thought to be deliberate, he added.
A number of crews, including part-time firefighters, from across Hertfordshire, attended.
The fire was put out at 04:00 on Saturday morning and a thermal imaging inspection at 10:30 found that the fire remained out, it added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk