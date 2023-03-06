Controlled explosion of grenade after Bedford river find
A controlled explosion took place after a hand grenade was found in a river.
It was discovered by a fisherman in the River Great Ouse in Bedford at about 16:55 GMT on Sunday.
Part of the town's Embankment and a number of roads were closed off while bomb disposal experts dealt with the device.
Bedfordshire Police confirmed a controlled explosion took place at about 19:30 and all roads in the area were reopened.
