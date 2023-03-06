Murder charge after body found in Biggleswade home
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after detectives found a body in a home following reports of a missing woman.
The body of Sarah Albone, 38, was found in Winston Crescent, Biggleswade, at about 15:00 GMT on 25 February.
Matthew Waddell, 34, of Winston Crescent in the town, was charged with her murder on Friday.
Bedfordshire Police said he appeared before magistrates in Luton on Saturday. He is expected at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.