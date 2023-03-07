Hemel Hempstead park attack: Teenager arrested
Police have asked people to stop commenting and speculating on social media after a 16-year-old boy was arrested following a park attack.
Officers were called to Gadebridge Park, Hemel Hempstead, at about 14:00 GMT on Friday, to reports that a 19-year-old male had been assaulted.
Hertfordshire Police arrested the 16-year-old in the early hours of Saturday on suspicion of assault and violent disorder.
He has been released on bail.
The injured teenager, who was taken to hospital with a head injury, has been discharged and was recovering at home, the force added.
Phone footage of the attack has been circulating on social media, and police previously appealed for anyone who had any footage to contact them.
Det Sgt Paul Burton, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: "I know this incident has understandably caused a great deal of concern among the local community and I would like to reassure people we are doing all we can to investigate.
"It is believed that those involved are known to each other.
"As an arrest has been made, it is imperative that the case is allowed to proceed unimpeded, and we would ask people to please refrain from commenting or speculating on social media."
He appealed for any witnesses or anyone with any further information to come forward to police.
