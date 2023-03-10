Stevenage: 'We need to see a lot more South Asian players'
There are about 5,000 professional footballers in the UK but the proportion that are of South Asian heritage is incredibly low - just 0.45% - according to the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA). Stevenage teenager Tanil Salik is being supported by the PFA through its Asian Inclusion Mentoring Scheme (AIMS), which he hopes will guide him into the professional game.
'It gives us a bit of hope'
A midfielder in the club's youth system, Tanil Salik signed a scholarship in December for Stevenage and says "my aspirations are to make my first team debut at the club and play in the Premier League".
He says when he joined the club's under-14 team, after being released by Tottenham, he was put on to the mentoring scheme.
The 16-year-old says he was able to speak to former professionals and current players from a South Asian background, such as Manchester United midfielder Zidane Iqbal.
"They just guided me, told me what I needed to do and helped me with my confidence, and I think that's benefitted me in my performances this season," he says.
The scheme "shines a spotlight on us South Asian players, there's not many of us in the Premier League or any of the football leagues", he adds.
"But it gives us a bit of hope knowing that there are so many of us across the country in different academies.
"We need to see a lot more South Asian players in the football leagues because, when I was around seven or eight, I didn't see that many.
"Players who are younger now want to see players from South Asian heritage and be inspired by them."
He says he looks up to Argentina's World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden.
"Playing professional football with Stevenage is the dream," he says.
'We are seeing players come through'
The PFA's player inclusion executive, Riz Rehman, has been supporting Tamil, who he describes as "brilliant to work with".
He says the mentoring scheme aims to "shine a light on the current senior players in the game to really inspire the younger ones coming through the system".
"We are keen to change the narrative, to take it from a negative one to a very positive one," he says.
"So instead of talking about the lack of Asian players and coaches in the game, it is more of how can shine a light on those who've come through, learn from their experiences and then use those current players to pass that advice and guidance to the ones through the system."
Mr Rehman says the scheme "seems to be working, we've had loads of good success stories".
"We are seeing players come through now which is great for football as a whole," he says.
When players start making it in the professional game it "really inspires the ones in the younger age groups", he adds.
Mr Rehman says the scheme is not just about turning youngsters into professionals, but keeping those who do not make it "in the game" for other roles.
The PFA gives them advice on "becoming coaches, physios, doctors, sports scientists and support for industries away from the pitch", he says.
Mr Rehman is working with a number of clubs as well as Stevenage, including MK Dons, Northampton, Peterborough and Ipswich, who he says are all "very forthcoming and very supportive".
'Reap the benefits'
Jorden Gibson, Stevenage's academy manager says the club have "reaped the benefits of working with the PFA" and the mentoring scheme.
He says: "Tanil's been able to get more guidance not just as a footballer but as a young athlete.
"His confidence has massively grown and he's progressed and has been a regular in our under-18s."
He says the teenager is a "hardworking young man, he's bright [and] he learns".
"We're really excited about what he can do, hopefully he can achieve his dream as a pro," he adds.