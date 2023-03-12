Wendover: Man and his dog burned by unknown liquid
- Published
A dog walker and his pet suffered burns after an unknown liquid was squirted into the man's eyes, police say.
The incident happened on Grenville Avenue in Wendover, Buckinghamshire, at about 18:30 GMT on Thursday.
After squirting the liquid, the attacker reportedly got into a dark coloured Volkswagen Golf with another man and drove away.
The 68-year-old walker went to hospital and his dog received emergency veterinary treatment.
Thames Valley Police have not established what the liquid was, but it is described as smelling like ammonia.
Detectives said the suspects were both wearing dark clothing and are described as about 6ft (1.8m) and 5ft 8in (1.7m) respectively.
Investigating officer PC Callum Mustion said: "I am appealing to any witnesses or anyone with information to contact me as soon as possible."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk