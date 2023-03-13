Driver floored by flooring gaffe in Bushey

Car with a roll of vinyl flooring sticking out@roadpolicebch
The car was spotted by police on Friday

A car has been stopped by police after a long roll of vinyl flooring was spotted protruding from its window.

Officers pulled it over in Chalk Hill in Bushey, Hertfordshire on Friday afternoon.

Tweeting a photograph of the vehicle and the flooring roll, they said the driver was "reported, educated and vinyl removed".

A number of people commented on the post on social media, suggesting this was "modern jousting".

Another pointed out it was lucky the driver had not had to pass a cyclist on the road.

