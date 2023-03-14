High Wycombe: Explosive alert near train station leads to arrest
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an explosive material near a railway station.
Thames Valley Police said its explosive ordnance disposal unit was called to Amersham Hill in High Wycombe on Tuesday afternoon after someone reported concerns about a resident in the area.
A 19-year-old man who lived on the road was detained.
Trains running through the area ground to a halt for about 30 minutes.
The man was held on suspicion of possessing an explosive material for an unlawful purpose.
