Bouncer jailed over Dunstable Town fan punch death
- Published
A pub doorman who punched a football fan in the face, who then fell and struck his head on the pavement, has been jailed for nine-and-a-half years.
Aaron Bateman was attacked outside the Wheatsheaf pub on High Street North in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, on 12 February last year.
The 28-year-old died two days later at Luton and Dunstable Hospital.
Wilfred Fantie, 44, of Leafield, Luton, was found guilty of manslaughter at Luton Crown Court last month.
Sentencing him, Judge Michael Simon said: "Aaron had his arms out in nothing more than an innocuous gesture; he was neither confrontational nor threatening."
He said Fantie had deliberately pursued Mr Bateman intending to assault him, "delivering a blow in anger of significant force against a defenceless, intoxicated, much more slightly built young man who posed no threat to him at all".
During the trial, the court heard Mr Bateman, who had diabetes and cystic fibrosis, watched Dunstable Town's home game against Ardley United with his father Ian Bateman and their friends.
It heard a scuffle broke out later at the Wheatsheaf, involving Fantie and a female bar worker, after Ian Bateman and a friend had been asked to leave having danced topless inside.
The court was told Fantie followed the victim out of the pub before punching him twice.
Mr Bateman died from a traumatic brain injury.
In a statement shortly after his death, Mr Bateman's family described him as a "kind and gentle soul".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk