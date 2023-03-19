Bedford young carer sisters given bedroom makeover
A bedroom makeover has been given to two sisters aged four and nine who care for three family members.
The girls, from Bedford, were recognised by the charity Carers in Bedfordshire for giving "amazing care".
Their mother said: "It's been a really tough year and this will make a big difference to them."
She added it would give them "independence and a sense of security", and it was something they "really deserve".
The charity worked with social housing association bpha, Baileys heating, Bellgroup and Bedford Repair Cafe to transform the shared room.
Volunteer Amina Pagliari, a fine art graduate, came up with the concept and design, and Ayesha Magree added the finishing touches.
"They are looking forward to having sleepovers," their mother said.
"The makeover is a massive help. It will give the girls independence and a sense of security.
"They can shut themselves away and have time to themselves."
Janice Styles, young carers lead at Carers in Bedfordshire, said: "Being a young carer means that at times a child has the responsibilities that even many adults may struggle with - juggling schoolwork and caring for a family member whilst still a child."
She said the family members had physical health conditions.
"We know how important it is for young carers to have a space of their own, a little sanctuary away from the busyness of the day-to-day.
"The girls now have a special place to relax, play and sleep."
The mother said the girls would be "overwhelmed".
"It makes me feel so much better that they are getting something that they really deserve."
Jim Playle, community engagement officer at bpha, said the work would make a "huge difference to two of our youngest residents".
"It's shocking to be told that some children start caring for others from as young as four years old.
"The team have gone one step further with this bedroom makeover - the girls have a special, fun space of their own and they truly deserve it."
