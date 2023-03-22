Northants driver sentenced for crash that killed Bedfordshire man
A lorry driver who caused the death of a young workmate by careless driving has been given a suspended sentence.
Harry Frost, from Silsoe, Bedfordshire, died after he was struck by Shane Rouse's vehicle in Ford End Road, Bedford, at 14:30 BST on 17 July, 2020.
The 20-year-old was in a blind spot when Rouse drove off without checking where he was. He died at the scene.
Rouse, 48, had denied causing death by careless driving but was convicted by a jury.
He was sentenced to an 18-month jail term, suspended for 12 months, at St Albans Crown Court
Rouse, of Windmill Lane, Raunds, Northamptonshire, was also banned from driving for a year and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.
Prosecutor Victoria Gainza told the court the defendant had been carrying out an "inherently unsafe manoeuvre".
"The risk must have been obvious," she said.
Mr Frost's mum Paula Frost told the court her family's lives were "shattered into a million pieces" when her son was killed.
"Harry was caring, generous, hard-working and always full of laughter," she said.
The court heard how Mr Frost was also a talented magician and a member of the Magic Circle,
The court was told Rouse "desperately" wished the incident had not happened.
It was heard Rouse, who was a volunteer paramedic, was the first to treat Mr Frost at the scene.
Judge Richard Foster told Rouse: "The greatest punishment for you is knowing for the rest of your life that you were responsible, in part, for Harry Frost's death.
"He had just got out of the cab. You knew it had a blind spot. Without checking to see where he was, you drove off."
The judge said he accepted Rouse was "clearly remorseful" and was of "impeccable good character".
"You gave help at the scene and carry out charity work. By all accounts you are a thoroughly decent hard-working man," he said.
"Think yourself very lucky you are leaving by the front door and not the prison van."
