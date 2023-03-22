Harpenden: Armed police attend disturbance near school
- Published
Armed police have attended a block of flats close to a primary school after reports of a disturbance.
Emergency services were called to Pickford Hill, Harpenden, at about 06:45 GMT on Wednesday.
The flats are next to Sauncey Wood Primary School and families were advised to collect their children early, the county council confirmed.
A Hertfordshire Police spokesman said concerns were raised for a man who had barricaded himself inside the flats.
Hertfordshire County Council said the flats had been evacuated and "residents affected have been offered use of the school hall to take shelter".
Fire crews were also providing support at the scene, a council spokesman said.
A police cordon was put in place and the public were asked to avoid the area.
"Officers arrived at the scene to find that a man had barricaded himself inside the property, raising concerns for both his welfare and the safety of the emergency services who were in attendance," the police spokesman said.
"There is still a heavy emergency services presence at the scene as this incident is ongoing."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk