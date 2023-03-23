Harpenden: Man charged following disturbance in flats

Armed police cordoned off part of Pickford Hill in Harpenden on Wednesday before arresting a man just before 14:30 GMT

Police have charged a man following a disturbance at a block of flats near a primary school.

Paul Lee, 45, from Harpenden, was charged with affray, intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance, common assault, assault by beating and three counts of criminal damage.

Flats at Pickford Hill, Harpenden, were evacuated on Wednesday.

Mr Lee appeared before Hatfield Magistrates' Court and has been remanded in custody.

His is next due to appear before St Albans Crown Court in April.

The emergency services attended the scene at about 06:45 on Wednesday
A window was smashed and furniture was strewn in the area outside

