Singing estate agent in Leighton Buzzard overwhelmed by attention
- Published
An estate agent who has taken to singing the praises of the homes she is selling said she was "overwhelmed" by the response to her musical stylings.
Former singer Claire Cossey started her own estate agency near Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire in 2020.
In her latest attempt to sell a five-bed house in Hockliffe, she turned the theme from the film The NeverEnding Story into "the never ending property".
She sings about its virtues, including triple glazing masking a busy road.
Her video, posted on house listings online, sits alongside a number of shots of the expansive village property.
It has been picked up by various people on social media, with hundreds of thousands watching it.
Ms Cossey, 43, made and recorded her version of Limahl's 1984 film theme several months ago, but when the house price was reduced on Wednesday the video took off, she said.
"I'm not on social media so it's all been a bit overwhelming," she said.
"But whatever has happened, the house is certainly getting seen as it's gone viral."
In her video, Ms Cossey wanders around the house singing about its many rooms, its built-in dog-grooming parlour and, putting a positive spin on the busy A5 right outside the front windows, she sings that you cannot hear it once inside.
She still enjoys performing, and has made a number of similar music videos for other houses, but Ms Cossey said she was not yet sure whether her latest would do the trick for the Hockliffe home.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk