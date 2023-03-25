High Court backs plan to deregister Woodcock Hill green
- Published
A High Court judge has backed a planning inspector's decision to deregister part of a village green.
In May, the inspector approved an application by Laing Homes for the "deregistration and exchange" of land on Woodcock Hill in Borehamwood, Herts.
The Woodcock Hill Village Green Committee challenged the decision and said the move threatened to reduce the biodiverse "currency" of the land.
Mr Justice Lane dismissed the challenge and upheld the inspector's decision.
Oliver Dowden, Conservative MP for Hertsmere, had said in May that he was "incredibly disappointed" by the planning inspector's decision.
Mr Justice Lane outlined his reasoning in a ruling published on Friday after considering arguments at a recent High Court hearing in London.
He said Laing Homes' proposal was to "release" land comprising part of the existing Woodcock Hill Village Green and create a similar area of "replacement land" nearby.
There is no specific development plan attached to the application as yet, but there is an intention to use the released land for new homes, according to Taylor Wimpey, which owns Laing Homes.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk