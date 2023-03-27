Luton Borough Council approves plans to demolish former Vauxhall site
Plans to turn a former Vauxhall Motors site into warehouses have been approved by councillors.
A Luton Council committee meeting heard the developer claim it could create up to 450 jobs at the site and boost the local economy.
Developers want to create up to 34,250 square metres of flexible industrial and logistics floorspace at the 18-acre Griffin House site in Osborne Road.
The hybrid plans are subject to a response from the Environment Agency.
Prologis UK CCCLI Sarl and Prologis UK CCCLII submitted the plans to the council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The Labour-run council's planning team leader Clive Inwards said: "This seeks permission for the phased demolition of all the buildings currently on the site and its redevelopment.
"A restored river channel will be running through the site with a wild flower meadow on one side and pedestrian and cycle access on the other.
"These buildings are evidently relatively large structures to meet modern requirements for industrial or storage uses, but are considered acceptable."
'High quality scheme'
The meeting heard that a "specific benefit" of the development would be the inclusion of a "hub training facility".
UK head of planning at Prologis, Caroline Musker, said: "We've worked hard to open up and celebrate the River Lea as a key feature by providing a linear park through the centre of the site.
"This represents a £30m investment in construction, and should generate more than £66m in gross added value per annum and £660,000 in business rates annually.
"The dedicated training facility known as the hub will be funded by the service charges for the occupiers of the wider site."
Liberal Democrat councillor for Barnfield, David Franks, said: "Whether it's distribution, logistics or fulfilment centres, it's still warehousing which produces plenty of traffic and not much employment."
Labour councillor for Farley, Mahmood Hussain, explained: "If those jobs are created and with the investment it's welcome in a major employment area for the whole of Luton."
