Bedfordshire young lace-makers sought to keep the craft alive
The next generation of lace-makers are being encouraged to take up the craft to keep the skill alive.
The Aragon Lacemakers in Bedfordshire are putting on two sessions in the county for younger members.
The area was once a thriving centre for the handmade lace industry, employing thousands of people.
One of those who has taken up lace-making, 10-year-old Sienna, said: "I want other people to get involved and enjoy the craft like I do."
The activity was "therapeutic and calming", she said, adding she could now do "the same complex lace as the more experienced lace-makers".
It was easy to learn "once you get the hang of it, because it is very repetitive and the stitches are simple", she said.
Lace-making was a cottage industry in Bedfordshire that started in the 1600s and carried on through to the 1840s, with thousands of women making lace at home and selling it to merchants for a penny a yard to supplement their income, said Karen Ward, chairman of Aragon Lacemakers.
But the industry died out after John Heathcoat invented machine-made lace in Nottingham, minimising the demand for the time-consuming technique.
"The Lace Merchants Committee stated in 1815 there were about 150,000 lace workers in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire, but by 1851 that number had dropped to 26,670," said Ms Ward.
Nowadays, lace is made in the county as more of a recreational craft by people who want to keep the local tradition alive - and promote its wellbeing benefits.
Ms Ward, whose group started in 1977 and has about 100 members of all ages, said: "It's really important to keep it alive as it is so much a part of Bedfordshire's history and heritage, and we have to work really hard to bring it to people's attention. It can be relaxing and mindful.
"We really want to encourage the next generation - and two lace-maker groups in Bedford and Flitwick will begin next month.
"Come and have a look, it's not as difficult as it looks."
An exhibition celebrating the group's 45-year history is opening on Tuesday at The Higgins in Bedford.
