Ferhan Khan jailed for killing Michael Havil in Kempston
A drug dealer who killed a man during a "fit of rage" in an unprovoked attack outside a shop has been jailed.
Ferhan Khan punched Michael Havil twice, with the victim falling to the ground in Kempston, Bedfordshire, on 13 May last year.
Mr Havil, 57, declined medical help and was found dead in bed the next day.
Khan, 39, of Great Denham, admitted manslaughter at an earlier hearing at Luton Crown Court and was sentenced to eight years and six months.
Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew said Mr Havil had been involved in a "heated exchange" with his ex-partner outside a convenience shop in Bedford Road.
Khan and his partner, who both knew the victim, arrived at the scene in a black Mercedes at 22:00 BST.
"Shortly afterwards the defendant got out and engaged with the deceased," said Mr Mulgrew.
"It appeared at first to be friendly, but it quickly escalated."
Swung fist
CCTV played to the court showed Khan throw a right-hand punch which sent Mr Havil into the path of a passer-by.
Khan then threw a can of drink, which hit Mr Havil's head, and as the victim walked away, Khan swung his right fist again, hitting him in the face, the court heard.
"He fell without an opportunity to brace himself," said Mr Mulgrew.
Khan made no attempt to see how badly injured the victim was or summon help, and quickly left, the court heard.
The police and an ambulance were called, but Mr Havil declined help and got a taxi home to Massey Close.
The next morning, officers forced their way in following concerns for his welfare and found him dead in bed, with blood on his face.
'Significant force'
A pathologist concluded he had died from a traumatic head injury and would have been unaware of the bleeding, which takes time to have an effect.
Derek Johashen, defending Khan, said: "For whatever reason he became involved.
"It was a very short incident.
"To this day he regrets it.
"It was a horrible and tragic set of circumstances."
Khan, of Cantley Road, also admitted a charge of supplying Class A drugs, having been caught with heroin and cocaine in Bedford in February 2021.
Jailing him, Judge Michael Simon said the attack happened "without the slightest warning or provocation".
He added the fatal blow was "delivered in anger and was of significant force", yet "it would have been clear that he posed no threat or danger to the defendant".
After the sentencing, Det Con Lisa Whitson said: "This was a brutal, vicious and completely unprovoked attack which cost a man his life.
"Khan, who only loosely knew Michael, saw red and went into a fit of rage, for reasons only he truly knows, and he will now pay his price behind bars."
