Bedfordshire OPCC investigated for alleged £236,000 fraud
- Published
The Bedfordshire Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) is being investigated for a historical case of suspected fraud.
Five suspected fraudulent payments, totalling £236,000, were made between April 2020 and October 2021, according to an audit report.
PCC Festus Akinbusoye said matters came to light following a review he instigated after he was elected.
The OPPC said four people were on police bail, including one ex-employee.
A report to the Joint Audit Committee said the matter related to one grant-receiving body, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A spokesperson for the Bedfordshire OPCC said: "We identified some financial irregularities in relation to funds awarded to commissioned projects in 2020 and 2021 during a review instigated by the incoming chief executive in late 2021.
"The matter was immediately referred to Bedfordshire Police for an investigation which remains ongoing with four people currently on police bail, including one former employee who has since left the OPCC.
"The commissioning process has been completely overhauled since that review and is now subject to regular independent scrutiny.
"While it would be inappropriate to comment about the specific circumstances while the investigation is ongoing, it is important to clarify no further payments were made to the organisation linked to the financial irregularities.
"Neither has it affected the running of any of the commissioned services for victims of crime, abuse, and exploitation in Bedfordshire."
In a tweet, Mr Akinbusoye, a Conservative, said he appointed a strategic adviser to conduct a "root and branch review" in October 2021, six months after he took office.
"Her focus was particularly in relation to the processes and procedures governing the distribution of public funds," he said.
"During the course of that review and having assumed the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer, she suspected the OPCC had been a victim of fraud and informed police.
"While I cannot comment further at this time, I will gladly do so once criminal proceedings have been finalised and give further assurance on how seriously I take my responsibilities when it comes to the use of public funds."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk