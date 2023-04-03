A1: 'Very drunk' man drove wrong way up road, say police
- Published
Police it was a "miracle" that a "very drunk" driver did not kill anyone when he drove the wrong way on two dual carriageways and a roundabout.
Officers used a stinger device to bring the Audi to a stop on the A1 between Bedford and St Neots, Cambridgeshire.
The car was heading north on the southbound lane, having driven the wrong way on the A421 and around the Black Cat roundabout.
"He was very drunk, miracle he didn't kill anyone," said police in a tweet.
Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit posted a photo of the car, with the driver's window smashed.
The driver would not open the door, so officers "went in" to switch off the ignition, the tweet said.
The car was stopped at about 05:15 BST on Saturday, police said.
The man, in his 50s and from the London area, was charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop when required to do so by officers, driving over the prescribed limit, and possession of Class B drugs.
He was released on bail ahead of a future court appearance.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk