Stevenage: Man dies after car he was working on moves
- Published
A man has died after apparently being crushed under a car he was working on, police said.
The 41-year-old man was working on a black car on a driveway on Broad Oak Way, Stevenage at about 16:50 BST on Saturday, Hertfordshire Police said.
It added that "for reasons not yet known" the vehicle moved and seriously injured the man, who later died.
The force is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
Sgt David McIlwhan, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "If you were passing when or just before the incident happened or have dashcam footage that could help us understand what happened, we would like to speak to you."
