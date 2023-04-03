Hemel Hempstead: Firefighters put out fire in roof

House fire in Grove Hill, Hemel HempsteadSouth Beds News Agency
Firefighters tackled the fire in St Agnells Lane, Hemel Hempstead, from an aerial ladder platform and from within the building and neighbouring properties, the fire service said

About 30 firefighters have tackled a roof fire in Hemel Hempstead.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a house in St Agnells Lane, in the Grovehill area, at 13:55 BST on Sunday.

Crews found a well-developed fire in the roof of a two-storey mid-terrace house and helped one person out of the property, it said.

Two people were treated by the ambulance service and the blaze was extinguished by 15:45.

The fire service said crews remained at the scene until about 17:45 to damp down and make the scene safe.

South Beds News Agency
Seven fire engines were sent to the scene where crews helped one person out of the house and evacuated neighbouring properties
South Beds News Agency
Firefighters stayed after the blaze was extinguished to make the scene safe

