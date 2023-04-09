A414: Man in his 30s killed in car barrier crash
- Published
A man in his 30s died when the car he was driving crashed into a barrier on the A414.
Hertfordshire Police said the grey BMW 318d ended up on its roof after hitting the crash barrier near Park Street at about 13:05 BST on Friday.
Emergency services attended but the man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.
The force has urged anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage to contact officers.
Sgt Rebecca Cornell said: "Our thoughts are with those affected by the man's death and we are doing everything we can to piece together what happened.
"We are keen to hear from anyone who saw the collision, or the events leading up to it, to please get in touch. It is believed the vehicle had been travelling along the M1 before the collision took place. Did you see it?
"If you have a dashcam and were in the area, please take a look at it and get in touch if you spot the vehicle or anything that might help us. Any information could be vital."
