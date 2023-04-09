David Carrick: Serial rapist Met officer faces new sex crime claims
More than 10 people have reported further offences by serial rapist and former police officer David Carrick since he was jailed, a force has said.
Carrick was sentenced to 36 life terms after admitting 49 charges, including 24 counts of rape, in February.
The 48-year-old committed most of his offences in Hertfordshire.
The county's police force said it was working with prosecutors and investigating the new reports, which included allegations of sexual assault.
Carrick's sentencing hearing was told he had taken "monstrous advantage of women" between 2003 and 2020, while serving as an officer with the Metropolitan Police.
Ordering him to serve to a minimum term of 32 years in jail, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said he had been "bold and, at times, relentless, trusting that no victim would overcome her shame and fear to report you".
She said "tor nearly two decades", he had been "proved right", but a combination of the 12 women who reported him and the police colleagues who gave evidence against him had "exposed you and brought you low".
Following the hearing, Det Insp Iain Moor, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said officers had set up a special reporting portal for people to share information about Carrick.
"If anyone else thinks they have been a victim, we still want to hear from you and we will support you," he said.
In a statement, Hertfordshire Police said since February, "more than 10 people have contacted their local forces or the investigation team directly, to either report further offences, including sexual assault, or to share information relating to him".
"The team are now working with the CPS [Crown Prosecution Service] and investigating these new allegations," a representative said.
They added that they would not be releasing "any further details relating to the new allegations".