Homes evacuated and man arrested after Sharnbrook explosion
- Published
Homes were evacuated and a man arrested following what police said was a small explosion at a residential property.
Emergency services have been at Loring Road in Sharnbrook since Monday evening.
A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was subsequently arrested, Bedfordshire Police said.
Three homes were evacuated in what police described as an isolated incident.
Specialist teams attended the site.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.