Sharnbrook explosion: Residents return home after evacuation
Residents have returned to their homes after being evacuated due to an explosion at a property.
Counter-terrorism police were deployed to the house in Loring Road, Sharnbrook, after the small explosion at about 19:40 BST on Monday.
Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 40s who was arrested remained in hospital with life-changing injuries.
Residents of three properties that were evacuated have now returned to their homes.
The force said specialist explosive ordnance disposal teams had completed their work but searches were expected to continue at the address until next week.
The investigation into the explosion has been formally handed over to the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, while counter-terrorism police continue to support the investigation.
Det Supt William Hodgkinson said: "We are continuing to progress this complex investigation as quickly and professionally as we can.
"A key part of this has been scaling back our emergency services presence at the scene and hopefully it reassures the local community that this part of Sharnbrook is starting to look a bit more normal.
"While I anticipate this investigation will still take some time, I want to thank the residents of Sharnbrook for their patience and understanding so far.
"I would also encourage any residents with concerns or information which they believe can help our investigation to get in touch via the new portal."
