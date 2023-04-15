Man fatally stabbed at busy road junction in Luton
- Published
A man has been fatally stabbed on a street in Luton.
It happened at the junction of Hitchin Road and Hucklesby Way at about 20:10 BST on Friday, Bedfordshire Police said.
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital, but died shortly afterwards. Officers have appealed for information.
Det Insp Sam Khanna said: "Following an altercation in quite a busy area, the victim suffered fatal injuries which has resulted in him losing his life.
"The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."
He said teams were investigating several lines of inquiry and were keen to speak to anyone saw two men leaving the area around that time.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk