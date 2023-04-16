Girl walking dog near Woburn Sands threatened by man with knife
A girl walking her dog was stopped and threatened with a knife by a man demanding sex, police said.
The child was in fields backing onto Frosts Garden Centre between Woburn Sands and Old Farm Park, on Friday afternoon between 15:00 and 16:00 BST.
The man, holding a baby-pink coloured knife, approached her from behind and made a sexual demand while threatening her with the weapon.
He ran off towards Old Park Farm after she reached for her phone to seek help.
He is described as white, about 6ft (183cm) tall, of lean build, with brown hair above his top lip.
The offender was wearing mirrored goggle-style round-lensed glasses, a navy snood, a hooded, navy puffer coat, and nude-coloured cargo trousers with at least two sets of pockets on either side.
Det Sgt Rob Lyne of Thames Valley Police said: "This is a very concerning incident but one we are taking extremely seriously.
"Fortunately, the victim was not physically injured and there was no physical contact between her and the offender, but she has been offered our support.
"This happened in a rural area where this sort of thing is rare so we believe it to be an isolated incident at this time."
