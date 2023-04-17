Man jailed after mother and daughter died in crash on A421
- Published
A van driver has been jailed for five years and seven months after a mother and daughter died when he crashed into their car while using TikTok and had cocaine in his system.
Luke Flanagan, 28, ploughed into Emma van der Avoird's car at about 08:00 GMT on the A421 near Renhold, Bedfordshire, on 1 November 2021.
Mrs van der Avoird, 55, and her daughter, Khiana, 16, burned to death.
Flanagan admitted causing death by dangerous driving at Luton Crown Court.
Mrs van der Avoird and Khiana lived in Little Paxton, Cambridgeshire.
At the time of the crash, Mrs van der Avoird was driving Khiana to Bedford Modern School.
Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew said Flanagan was "interacting with" TikTok on his phone, which was in a cradle,
Mr Mulgrew also said Flanagan gave a reading that was almost three times over the legal limit for cocaine. He said he had consumed it two days prior to the crash.
The collision happened about a mile past the Black Cat roundabout, where there was queueing traffic.
Dashcam footage showed Mrs van der Avoird braking in her Peugeot 2008. Flanagan was driving behind but did not brake or slow down.
He hit the rear of the car, sending it three to four feet (36 to 48in) in the air.
Judge Michael Simon said: "Almost immediately liquid could be seen flooding out from the offside of the Peugeot and within seconds the liquid ignited and the car burst into flames, with the conflagration extending to the defendant's van as well.
"To his credit, the defendant immediately got out of his van and made attempts to help the driver of the burning car but the heat was so intense that there was nothing he or anyone else could do."
Flanagan, of Skipper Way, Little Paxton, suffered burns to his face as he tried to rescue the mother and daughter from the wreckage.
Mrs van der Avoird's husband and Khiana's dad, Ed, had died from a heart attack aged 54 in 2011.
In a statement at the time of the crash, the victims' relatives said: "Our family is overcome with sadness and grief at Emma and Khiana's death in such tragic circumstances.
"We are devastated that they have been wrenched from us when both of them still had so much living to do.
"We will all miss Emma and Khiana dearly but take some comfort in the fact they have been reunited as a family."
Defending, Alistair MacDonald KC said Flanagan had no previous convictions and had undergone counselling to deal with flashback and symptoms of PTSD.
Flanagan was also banned from driving for four years and nine months.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk