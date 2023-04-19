Derrick Kinyua: Two arrested over Luton town centre stabbing
Two arrests have been made by police investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Luton.
Derrick Kinyua, 19, died in hospital after being attacked at the junction of Hucklesby Way and Hitchin Road at about 20:20 BST on Friday.
Two 19-year-old men from Luton have been detained - one on suspicion of murder, the other on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Bedfordshire Police said it was not ruling out more arrests.
Det Ch Insp Sam Khanna said: "We do believe that others still yet to be arrested are out there and so we are working hard to get them in custody to progress the investigation."
Police have previously said they were aware of images circulating on social media, related to Mr Kinyua's death, and urged people not to share the footage.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the force.
The family of Mr Kinyua, who was from Luton, said he was "dearly cherished" and will be "very sorely missed".
