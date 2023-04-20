Whipsnade Zoo: World's last 'wild' horse foal born
- Published
One of the world's last "truly wild" horses has given birth to a foal at Whipsnade Zoo.
The endangered Przewalski's Horse foal was born on 13 April as part of the European Endangered Species programme.
The stockily built animals had been classified as extinct-in-the-wild until horses bred at Whipsnade Zoo were successfully reintroduced to Mongolia.
Watching the foal's first steps gave staff "an immense feeling of hope", a keeper at the Bedfordshire zoo said.
Unlike other horses that are sometimes described as wild, the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) said the Przewalski's horse is the only species considered by conservationists to be truly wild, rather than feral, as it is not descended from domesticated horses.
It added the species had been reintroduced to its native country as part of a collaborative conservation project between Mongolian and UK ZSL scientists.
There are now hundreds living in the grasslands and deserts of Mongolia, Ukraine and China - with their population increasing - and as a result of reintroduction projects, the IUCN Red List reclassified the species as critically endangered in 2008 and as endangered in 2011.
Zookeeper, Luke Pharoah, said: "Our team filmed the youngster's first tentative steps moments after being born which gave us all an immense feeling of hope for this endangered species.
"We are delighted to have boosted the population of these incredible endangered animals.
"After his wobbly first steps, [he] is now just starting to stretch his legs and try to gallop - visitors to our conservation zoo will be able to watch him finding his feet with the rest of the herd this spring."
The team at Whipsnade sent photos of the foal to ZSL conservationists working in Mongolia and they named the brown and white youngster Luujin which means "compass".
Country director, Tungaa Ulambayar, said: "Luujin's name symbolises moving in the right direction for this species - from extinct-in-the-wild to roaming in their native habitat once more, which is an incredible collective achievement for conservationists.
"Luujin is a reminder of the incredible potential of conservation zoos to bring species - quite literally - back from the brink of extinction."
