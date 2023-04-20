Former Bedford rough sleeper's lifeline for homeless
A man who has been homeless for two years said without the support of volunteers he would "have nothing to eat or drink".
Rucksack Stomp volunteers share food, sleeping bags and clothing once a week with those who need it in Bedford, Wellingborough and Northampton.
It was founded by Christian Coley, from Emmaus Village Carlton, Bedford.
Mr Coley said he set it up to "give people out on the street something I wasn't offered when I was homeless".
Mr Coley, who became homeless in 2006 after his parents died, said: "I found myself living in the woods outside Bedford for two years."
After being put in touch with the homeless charity Emmaus, he joined its community as a companion seven years ago and set up Ruckstack Stomp in 2017.
"We started off in Northampton with rucksacks on our back, with clothing, tents, sleeping bags and we used to walk around all the cemeteries and wasteland and within a year the numbers [of those we helped] increased to between 50 and 80 people," he said.
William, who did not wish to give his surname, has been without a home for two years and attends the Bedford Rucksack Stomp.
He said: "If it wasn't for this, we'd have nothing to eat or drink as I'm in a hostel at the moment - the hot meals and sandwiches it keeps us going.
"They've been superb - they're here in every weather."
Michelle, who also did not wish to give her surname, lost her home a couple of weeks ago and said: "It's a case of heat your house or eat, we're all struggling in this current cost of living crisis - we're grateful for everything they do."
Mr Coley said he is now starting to see "couples in nice clothing turn up", who have been hit by rent increases.
"They explain they got behind with rent arrears and they are out on the street," he said.
