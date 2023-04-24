Sharnbrook man charged after explosion at a house
A man has been charged after an explosion at a house.
The small explosion happened at a property in Loring Road in Sharnbrook on 10 April.
Bedfordshire Police said Matthew Haydon, 47, of Loring Road, Sharnbrook, was charged at the weekend with causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property and has been remanded in custody.
Mr Haydon is due to appear at Luton Magistrates' Court later.
Det Supt William Hodgkinson said: "I would like to thank everyone in Sharnbrook for their support, patience and understanding.
"Incidents like this can be of huge concern to local communities and we have been meticulously working alongside other law enforcement experts to get to this point."
