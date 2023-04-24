Biggleswade man pleads not guilty to murdering partner Sarah Albone

Sarah AlboneBedfordshire Police
An inquest heard Sarah Albone died from a head injury

A man has denied murdering his partner, who was found dead at their home.

Sarah Albone, 38, was discovered dead on Winston Crescent, Biggleswade, Beds, on 25 February after members of her family, who had not seen her since Christmas, reported her missing.

Matthew Waddell, 34, who lived with her at the address, pleaded not guilty at Luton Crown Court to murdering the mother-of-three.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a trial scheduled for 21 August.

At an inquest opening in March, the cause of Ms Albone's death was given as "sharp and blunt force trauma to the head".

South Beds News Agency
Matthew Waddell denies murdering Sarah Albone after her body was found at their home

