Dunstable man demies Harpenden sex assaults in 2002 and 2004
- Published
A man has denied the sexual assault of two teens two decades ago.
Alec Housden, 59, from Dunstable, Bedfordshire denied two sexual assaults and three kidnaps in Harpenden, Herts.
He denied the indecent assault and kidnap of separate women on 7 April and 19 June 2002 in Piggottshill Lane and a kidnap of a third complainant in the same area on 17 March 2004.
He was remanded in custody ahead of a trial at St Albans Crown Court in September.
